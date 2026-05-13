Eram Amphitheater to screen 2026 animation “Hoppers”

TEHRAN –The amphitheater of Eram Amusement Park in Tehran will screen the 2026 animated science fiction comedy film “Hoppers,” directed by Daniel Chong, on Thursday.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, the film stars the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco.

The animation follows animal-loving college student Mabel (Curda), who transfers her mind into a lifelike robotic beaver to communicate with animals and save their habitat from human destruction, inadvertently sparking an uprising in the process.

Development on the film lasted six years. “Hoppers” received positive reviews from critics and was a box-office success, grossing $383 million worldwide for a $150 million budget, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2026.

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