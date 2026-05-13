IRGC’s Tehran command holds major drill to prepare for 'enemy' aggression

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a large-scale military drill to prepare for any potential aggression by Israel and the United States.

The IRGC’s Greater Tehran Command held the drill to enhance its combat ability to counter any hostile move by the American-Zionist enemy, according to General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Mohammad Rasulullah Division.

“All pre-rehearsed scenarios, team and individual tactics and techniques for confronting the enemy on any land were practiced and evaluated,” Hassanzadeh stated.