Pezeshkian: Iran seeks to complete military victory with dignified diplomacy, not surrender

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Iran aims to consolidate the victories achieved by its Armed Forces on the battlefield through dignified and powerful diplomacy, emphasizing that any negotiations are about securing national rights, not surrender.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with top police commanders, Pezeshkian reflected on the country’s recent confrontation with the United States and Israel. He stated that the Iranian nation and military, through steadfastness and power, prevented the enemy from achieving its objectives and forced it to accept a ceasefire, halting 'the third imposed war.'

The president outlined several possible paths forward for Iran: entering dignified negotiations to secure national interests, remaining in a situation of neither war nor peace, or continuing military confrontation. He stressed that the "rational and logical option" consistent with Iran’s national interests is to complete the military victory in the diplomatic arena from a position of dignity and strength.

The president noted that while Iran harbors distrust to the enemy, it considers negotiations possible based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency. He added that Iran would remain committed to its obligations should an agreement be reached that takes into account the concerns of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and the interests of the Iranian people.

"If there is any talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or backing down," Pezeshkian said in separate remarks on Sunday during a meeting of the task force for reconstruction of war damages. "Rather, the goal is to secure the rights of the Iranian nation and powerfully defend national interests."

Referring to the ongoing situation following US President Donald Trump's April 8 ceasefire announcement—which ended 40 days of aggression but was followed by an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels—Pezeshkian also called for social solidarity and a realistic understanding of the country's challenges. He admitted that hardships remain, but said problems can be resolved through national unity.

"Staying, standing firm, and enduring hardships are sometimes more difficult than martyrdom," the president added. "People who remain on the ground with patience and endurance are carrying out the 'greater jihad.' "