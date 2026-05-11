‘Era of dictation is over,’ Iranian official says

TEHRAN — A senior Iranian parliamentarian declared on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments, would not be reopened through military force, adding that the age of foreign powers dictating terms to Iran had come to an end.

Speaking during a parliamentary session held by webinar, Ali Nikzad, the deputy speaker of Iran’s Parliament, praised the country’s armed forces and security apparatus for 'a new chapter in the nation’s history.' He asserted that Iran had inflicted a “strategic defeat” on the United States, Israel, and their regional allies, leaving them trapped in a “maddening quagmire.”

“The criminal United States miscalculated,” Nikzad said. “It thought it could swallow Iran. Instead, it ran into a great barrier, i.e., the Iranian nation, and received a heavy slap in return.”

Nikzad argued that the recent war had proved a fundamental lesson: victory does not stem from superior weaponry or financial wealth, but from willpower, asymmetric strategy, and operational ingenuity. “It is achieved through intelligence, patience, and prudence,” he said.

The deputy speaker specifically addressed repeated American attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which nearly one-fifth of global petroleum passes. The strait has been a recurring flashpoint, with Iran previously threatening to close it in response to hostile actions. According to Nikzad, military operations will not succeed in prying it open.

“The era of imposing one’s will at the diplomatic table — winning outcomes that cannot be won on the battlefield — is over,” he warned.

He then laid out a stark choice for Iran’s adversaries: either accept a new regional order or agree to Iran’s terms. “Otherwise,” he said, “the domino of humiliation for the enemies will continue to fall.”