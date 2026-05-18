ICCIMA holds board of representatives meeting on economic challenges, industrial chains

TEHRAN- The 23rd meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) was held with presentations on the country’s special economic conditions, the latest status of the steel chain and the petrochemical industry chain, and their effects on the commodity exchange.

Addressing the meeting, Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, said: "We hope that the authorities act with expert prudence in all matters, especially negotiations, so that we can achieve peace of mind and lasting peace for the country while preserving the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He appreciated all economic enterprises that invested their capital and experience during the war, and stated: "Entrepreneurs in the country, under these difficult circumstances, have shown up in all economic arenas, and despite the great damage caused to facilities and infrastructure, they have continued the production of essential goods and needed products without interruption."

MA