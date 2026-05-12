Golshadnezhad will fight until the very end for Iran

TEHRAN - Atousa Golshadnezhad, Iran’s female karate athlete, has set her sights firmly on a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya.

“My main goal is to stand atop the podium and proudly raise my country’s flag,” stated Golshadnezhad.

Reflecting on her career, the historic world champion identified her gold medal victory at the World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, as the pinnacle of her achievements.

“That medal was not just a piece of metal; it was the realization of a long-held dream that I worked tirelessly for years to achieve,” she shared.

Golshadnezhad described the last year as an “unforgettable” period, marked by an incredible sweep of gold medals at the Asian, World, and Islamic Solidarity Games. She admitted that even reaching the shortlist for the national Sports Personality of the Year award was beyond her initial expectations, given the high caliber of competition.

However, she remains humble about accolades, emphasizing, “Any recognition from the people and media is valuable to me. I focus on my path and making Iran proud is my top priority.”

Looking ahead to future, Golshadnezhad highlighted her rigorous training regimen, prioritizing the Nagoya Asian Games. “My primary focus for now is intensive and targeted training for the Asian Games gold. This competition is my number one priority,” she asserted. The upcoming World Team Championship is also on her radar, and she expressed optimism for a strong team performance.

With an impressive 80% confidence in her future success, Golshadnezhad credits her dedication, the unwavering support of her family, coaches, the Karate Federation, and the Ministry of Sports for her drive.

Addressing the impact of regional instability on her training, Golshadnezhad acknowledged the challenges. “We faced many security issues and significant psychological pressure due to the regional conflicts and the loss of compatriots,” she explained. “However, I’ve learned to overcome these circumstances with calmness and faith. Now, with renewed focus and motivation, I am solely dedicated to bringing honor to Iran. This land and its people deserve the best, and I will fight until the very end to achieve this.”