China slams US sanctions on Iran-linked entities, vows to protect its businesses

TEHRAN– China has strongly condemned recent US sanctions targeting individuals and companies allegedly involved in Iranian oil sales and military-related activities, warning that it will firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.

In a regular press conference on May 12, 2026, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to a series of questions regarding new US sanctions announced ahead of President Trump's visit to China.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 12 Iran-linked individuals and entities, including four Hong Kong-based firms, over oil sales to China by Iran's military. In addition, separate sanctions announced on Friday targeted companies accused of aiding Iran's weapons sector.

"We stand firmly against unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the UN Security Council," Guo said. "We will take resolute measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens."

When asked about the timing of the sanctions so close to President Trump's visit, Guo reiterated his previous remarks and added: "On the Iran conflict, the pressing priority now is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting, rather than to throw mud in China."