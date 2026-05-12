Qalibaf praises media staff as ‘heroes of national unity’ in hybrid warfare

TEHRAN - Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has sent a letter of appreciation to Iranian news outlets, describing journalists and media staff as “heroes” for their extensive coverage of the US–Israel war that began on February 28.

“More than seventy days have passed since you took a leading role in the media sector...In this hybrid war that spans from the streets to the battlefield, from the economy to health, and from energy to nutrition, the media is on the front line. You are the guardians of national unity—heroes who help keep the nation steadfast,” Qalibaf wrote in a message also sent to the Tehran Times.

He said, in line with the guidance of Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the media staff serve as “messengers of national unity and cohesion.”

The Parliament speaker added, “Your efforts are as important as those of your brothers on the battlefield, and the defense of the path of the noble martyrs is a continuation of the same path of resistance. We are proud to live in a country where every citizen, in their own position, serves as a defender of the homeland.”

He concluded, “I kiss your hands and your pens, and I ask Almighty God to grant you success, courage, and the power and influence of your words, you soldier of enlightenment.”