Iran is powerfully in control of Strait of Hormuz: IRGC navy official

TEHRAN – The Strait of Hormuz is firmly under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior official of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has declared.

In a televised interview, IRGC Navy Political Deputy Mohammad Akbarzadeh stated that Iran's perspective on the strategic waterway is not merely geographical but fundamentally strategic and distinct.

He clarified that the Islamic Republic harbors no hostility toward the world's peoples, emphasizing that the issue lies with governments that have consistently sought confrontation with Iran.

According to Akbarzadeh, those countries misinterpret every move by the Islamic Republic as an intent to conquer them, which is completely incorrect and based on a false image of Iran.

The official noted that Iran has not only refrained from creating obstacles in energy, trade, and transit but has also provided extensive services to the world. In some cases, he added, Iranian forces have escorted vessels passing through Iran's territorial waters — including those belonging to hostile nations — and provided these services free of charge.

Akbarzadeh stressed that this approach stemmed from a policy of de-escalation and security, saying: "We were seeking peace and security in the region, but today the conditions have changed, and new policies are being implemented regarding the Strait of Hormuz — the results of which the world will see."

He emphasized that these policies have been defined within the framework of the Leader of the Revolution's guidelines and that Iran firmly stands by its rights.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is carefully and authoritatively monitoring movements in the region and will not allow any aggression on its waters and interests," Akbarzadeh concluded.