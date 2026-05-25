Iran will not yield to pressure or excessive demands: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN- Iran will not surrender to pressure or excessive demands, President Masoud Pezeshkian said, stressing that Tehran’s negotiations and foreign engagements are aimed at fully securing the rights of the Iranian nation.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with members of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, convened to review and address the challenges facing economic actors — particularly those in the private sector — following developments stemming from the recent US-Israeli war of aggression.

Highlighting Iran’s policy of expanding regional and neighborhood economic engagement, the president said his administration has sought to facilitate trade and boost exports by strengthening ties with neighboring countries and leveraging the nation’s geo-economic capacities.

Pezeshkian added that despite the regional security situation, many of Iran’s neighboring countries along its northwestern and eastern borders are now more inclined than before to expand economic and commercial cooperation with Tehran.

He also described the economic potential of regional frameworks and agreements — including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS — as significant opportunities for expanding foreign trade.

The Iranian administration’s approach, the president noted, is to maximize the use of regional and international markets in order to develop non-oil exports and support Iranian traders. He added that efforts have been made to strengthen economic diplomacy and facilitate the introduction, marketing, and expansion of Iranian products abroad.

The president further emphasized that Iran’s negotiations and foreign engagement process has been structured to ensure the full realization of the rights of the Iranian people, reiterating that the country will under no circumstances yield to pressure or excessive demands.