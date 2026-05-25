Hezbollah chief says Iran will emerge victorious in US-Israeli war

TEHRAN- Iran will emerge victorious in the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime, the secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said, stressing that the Islamic Republic has humiliated both Washington and Tel Aviv.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in a speech on Sunday marking Liberation and Resistance Day, describing Iran as an “exceptional power” destined to attain a major international standing that would inspire freedom-seeking people around the world.

“Iran alone stands against the world’s tyrannical powers,” the Hezbollah leader said, adding that under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has managed to humiliate both the United States and the Israeli regime.

Naim Qassem said Iran would ultimately prevail in a war imposed by the US-Israeli coalition.

“Iran will emerge proud and triumphant,” he stated, adding that the country is poised to become a leading international power and a refuge for free nations.