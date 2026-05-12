Armenian gulls migrating to Iran’s Lake Urmia

One of the main breeding sites for Armenian gull (Larus armenicus) worldwide is Lake Urmia, situated in northwestern Iran.

Among large gulls, it is rather small and delicate with a short bill and a “sweet”, round-headed profile. Adults have a prominent black band across the bill. Wingtips are extensively black with little white. Young birds are brown and streaked, have a rather limited range, and breed on upland lakes.

Photo: ISNA / Soheil Faraji