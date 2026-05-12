Armenian gulls migrating to Iran’s Lake Urmia
May 12, 2026 - 16:52
One of the main breeding sites for Armenian gull (Larus armenicus) worldwide is Lake Urmia, situated in northwestern Iran.
Among large gulls, it is rather small and delicate with a short bill and a “sweet”, round-headed profile. Adults have a prominent black band across the bill. Wingtips are extensively black with little white. Young birds are brown and streaked, have a rather limited range, and breed on upland lakes.
Photo: ISNA / Soheil Faraji
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