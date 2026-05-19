Sumud activists demand safe passage, accountability amid Israel’s illegal abductions

TEHRAN — Battered but entirely unbowed, a defiant contingent of the Global Sumud Flotilla continues its perilous voyage toward the Gaza Strip, surviving a harrowing, day-long assault by Israeli naval forces in the Mediterranean

As Israeli vessels illegally board and hijack portions of the civilian convoy in international waters, the remaining humanitarian boats are pushing eastward, determined to shatter a genocidal blockade that has starved millions.

Organizers confirmed that a core group of vessels successfully escaped an exhausting assault by Israeli commandos and remains steadfast on its approach to the besieged enclave.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, activists reported they were over a hundred nautical miles from Gaza’s devastated coastline.

In a powerful tribute, these remaining boats proudly carry the names of Palestinian villages destroyed during the Nakba, communities the occupation regime has violently sought to erase from history and memory. Flotilla organizers declared that just as the stories of those villages endure, so does their unbreakable will to break the siege.

The violence at sea began roughly seventy nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus, drawing immediate comparisons to previous acts of Israeli piracy.

The Israeli regime’s forces stormed civilian ships, forcefully abducting peaceful international participants. Among those kidnapped is Dr. Margaret Connolly, a veteran physician and the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly.

Anticipating the brutal crackdown, Dr. Connolly pre-recorded a video that circulated across social media. In the footage, she stated that if her message was being viewed, it meant she had been kidnapped from her boat by occupying forces and was being held illegally in an Israeli prison.

She said she was speaking not only as a medical professional but as a mother and a human being, and expressed fierce pride in joining the largest civilian maritime mission to date, aimed at delivering life-saving supplies to a traumatized population.

The abduction of an Irish head of state’s sister, alongside hundreds of other global citizens, has ignited widespread political anger.

Human rights advocates and international legal observers have condemned the raids as a blatant violation of maritime law. The seizure of civilian vessels far beyond territorial waters highlights Israel’s absolute determination to weaponize famine and forcefully prevent civilian aid.

Despite the ongoing threat of military violence, the coalition, representing activists from dozens of nations, refuses to be intimidated.

Communications with the fleet have repeatedly been jammed, but distress messages broadcast earlier showed activists in life jackets holding their ground.