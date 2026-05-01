Israel’s high-seas piracy returns to the Mediterranean

TEHRAN — In the early hours of April 30, the Mediterranean Sea became the stage for another brazen act of international piracy as Israeli naval forces executed a violent ambush against the Spring 2026 Global Sumud mission.

The regime descended upon a humanitarian convoy near the Greek island of Crete, roughly 650 nautical miles from Gaza. This was a calculated attack against a fleet of 58 civilian vessels carrying the only hope for a population currently being starved into submission by a 19-year blockade.

The interception took place within the Greek search and rescue zone, proving that Israel now views the high seas as a lawless territory where it can hunt aid workers with total impunity.

The tactics of high-seas hijacking

The assault was carried out by extreme military aggression against unarmed humanitarian activists. Israeli commandos used a combination of helicopters, speedboats, and drones to swarm the convoy under the cover of darkness.

Of the 58 vessels involved, at least 22 were boarded and seized after the regime jammed all communication frequencies to prevent the activists from calling for help. Among the primary targets were the Madleen and a specialized medical fleet staffed by over 1,000 healthcare professionals, all of whom were subjected to assault and forced detention.

Once the ships were under military control, key mission leaders were singled out for enforced disappearance. Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila were taken for questioning, while the remaining 175 detainees were dragged toward the port of Ashdod.

The brutality of the boarding, which involved water cannons and assault weapons, was a logistical extension of the genocide in Gaza. The seizure of baby formula and medical supplies represents a clear attempt to maintain a blockade through the weaponization of famine, targeting a healthcare system that has already been decimated by years of aggression.

Official condemnations

Tehran was among the first to sound the alarm against this latest act of maritime terrorism. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei described the operation as a blow to the awakened conscience of humanity, emphasizing that the flotilla represented an international consensus against the illegal siege.

This sentiment was echoed by a coalition of eleven foreign ministers from nations including Turkey, South Africa, Pakistan, and Spain, who issued a joint statement condemning the raid as a serious breach of international law.

Turkey’s parliament adopted a unanimous resolution that branded the naval intervention a war crime. Prosecutors in Istanbul have already launched investigations into charges of kidnapping, property damage, and torture.

The UN has also raised concerns regarding the freedom of navigation on the high seas, which Israel has once again discarded in its pursuit of collective punishment.

Uprising on the streets

The reaction from the global public was instantaneous and visceral, with massive protests erupting in major cities on May 1.

In Rome, thousands of demonstrators marched past the Colosseum, led by Maya Issa of the Palestinian Student Movement. Issa characterized the seizure as a declaration of war on the flags of the nations represented in the fleet, calling for the immediate recall of the Italian ambassador.

In Athens, the fury was directed at the Greek government, as protesters besieged the Foreign Ministry and accused the coast guard of complicity for ignoring the flotilla’s SOS signals.

Similar scenes of defiance unfolded in Istanbul, where rallies invoked the painful legacy of the 2010 Mavi Marmara massacre.

In Barcelona, the protests turned into fiery clashes with police as activists demanded a total arms embargo and a severance of all ties with the occupier.

From the sit-ins in Utrecht that blocked major railway traffic to the general strikes in Naples and marches in Turin, the global message was clear: the people will no longer accept the normalization of Israeli piracy.

A heritage of atrocity and the cycle of violence

This incident cannot be separated from the historical pattern of Israeli naval aggression and the systemic use of torture.

Only months ago, in October 2025, a similar mission resulted in the detention of 450 activists, including Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

Survivors of that mission recounted being beaten and denied medical care in the torture laboratory of the Ktzi’ot Prison. Testimonies from activists such as David Adler revealed nightly dog raids and being forced into positions of submission for humiliating photo opportunities with extremist Israeli officials.

The international community’s failure to prosecute previous crimes, such as the 2010 killings on the Mavi Marmara, has directly emboldened the current acts of piracy.

UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has identified these detention facilities as centers where psychological and physical abuse are used as state doctrine.

As 60 percent of Gaza’s children face acute food poverty, the seizure of aid is a genocidal act. With over 72,000 lives in Gaza already lost to the relentless violence, the steadfastness of the activists remains the last line of defense for human dignity in a world increasingly weary of Israel’s excuses.