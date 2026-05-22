Iran’s Para powerlifter Izadi snatches gold at Oran 2026

TEHRAN – Alireza Izadi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Oran 2026 Para Powerlifting African Open Championships on Thursday.

He lifted 542kg in total, followed by Nigerian Ibrahim Dauda (522kg) and Egyptian Abdalla Elhout (512kg) in the Men's Up to 59 kg.

Also, Mahdieh Mohammadian seized a silver medal with a total lift of 302kg.

Egyptain powerlifter Nawal Ramadan won the gold, lifting 359kg and the bronze medal went to Moroccan Meryem Hamouich with 177kg.

Plenty of stars, including Paralympic and world champions, gathered in Oran from 21 to 24 May for the 2026 African Open Championships.

In total, 152 athletes — 92 men and 59 women — from 20 nations are in action across four days.

Fifteen African nations are set to compete, alongside five delegations from outside the region: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Kazakhstan. Host nation Algeria tops the entry list with 27 athletes, followed by Egypt (20), Iran (16), and Nigeria (13).