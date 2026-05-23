Iranian powerlifters win golds at Oran 2026

TEHRAN – Amir Jafari and Mohsen Bakhtiar claimed two gold and one silver medal at the Oran 2026 Para Powerlifting African Open Championships on Friday.

Jafari seized the gold in the Men's Up to 72 kg – Best with 205kg, followed by his countryman Mohsen Bakhtiar (205kg). The bronze medal went to Iraqi powerlifter Ahmed Al-Karkhi with 204kg.

Bakhtiar also won a gold medal in total with 605kg, followed by Algerian Hocine Bettir (581kg) and Uganda’s Ismail Issa Ssebaggala (506kg).

Also, Iran’s Zahra Aghaei seized two bronze medals in Women's Up to 79 kg. She finished third in the Best category by lifting 134kg and also came third in Total with 262kg.

Plenty of stars, including Paralympic and world champions, gathered in Oran from 21 to 24 May for the 2026 African Open Championships.

In total, 152 athletes — 92 men and 59 women — from 20 nations are in action across four days.

Fifteen African nations are set to compete, alongside five delegations from outside the region: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Kazakhstan. Host nation Algeria tops the entry list with 27 athletes, followed by Egypt (20), Iran (16), and Nigeria (13).