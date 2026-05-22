Infertility treatment offered to couples from Australia, England, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan

TEHRAN – Couples from Australia, England, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have received infertility treatment at Royan Institute in the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21.

In this regard, 10 babies have been born as a result of the treatment of foreign infertile couples at the institute's specialized infertility treatment center, IRNA reported.

This success highlights the scientific and therapeutic status of Royan Institute in the international arena and indicates the increasing trust of foreign patients in Iran's medical knowledge and experience in the field of infertility treatment, Mehdi Lotfipanah, the public relations director of Royan Institute, said.

As one of the leading scientific and medical centers in the region, Royan Institute has been able to provide extensive services in the fields of infertility treatment, reproductive medicine, stem cells, and regenerative medicine for more than three decades, utilizing up-to-date knowledge, advanced equipment, and experienced experts, he added.

Royan's treatment department hosts thousands of Iranian and international couples annually, providing services such as IVF, ICSI, egg and embryo freezing, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), modern infertility treatments, and specialized consultations, he concluded.

Royan intl. congress

The 27th Royan International Reproductive Medicine Congress and the 22nd Royan International Stem Cell Technology Congress will be held in Tehran from September 2 to 4, 2026.

This year, seven specialized workshops and a pre-congress symposium on obesity were held a few weeks before the event for students and researchers, which was well received.

Offering Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for various medical, paramedical, and midwifery disciplines, the scientific event provides a valuable opportunity for professionals and specialists to update their knowledge in the field.

A total of 515 out of 600 submitted articles are accepted; these involve 129 articles in Reproductive Biomedicine Congress, 195 posters and 16 lectures, 237 articles in Stem Cell Biology and Technology Congress, 220 posters and 17 lectures, and 67 articles in Nursery and Midwifery Seminar, 63 posters and four lectures.

Six selected best articles will be awarded at the opening ceremony of the Congress, on Wednesday, which will be held both in person and online.

The event will host 36 lecturers from 19 foreign countries, including Germany (Prof. Janems Adjaye), Qatar (Dr. Mohammad Mostafa Arafa), France (Prof. Laurent David), Austria (Dr. Victori Deneke), Spain (Dr. Nicholas Garrido Pushalt), Italy (Dr. Local Gianiroli), Japan (Prof. Kazuhiro Kawamura), Russia (Dr. Daria Kuznetsova), New Zealand (Prof. Bjorn Oback), and China (Dr. Zhen Liu), as well as 59 national lecturers.

In 2024, a total of 33 international scientists and researchers from the U.S., England, Germany, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, China, Russia, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Qatar, and India presented lectures in the Congress.