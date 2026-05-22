Iran dominate Bangladesh in CAVA Women’s Volleyball Championship Opener

TEHRAN – The Iranian women’s national volleyball team signaled their championship intent on Friday, kicking off their CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) campaign with a clinical 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-10) demolition of Bangladesh.

The tournament, hosted in Nepal from May 22 to 29, sees the top regional sides vying for continental glory.

Under the guidance of head coach Lee Do-hee, Iran wasted no time asserting their technical and tactical superiority. From the opening serve, the Iranians overwhelmed their opponents, cruising to a comfortable victory in straight sets.

The match was a showcase of dominance for the Iranian squad, who arrived in Nepal fresh off a productive training camp in Thailand. Following an exceptional all-around performance, Iran’s Sepinood DastBarjan was rightfully named Player of the Match for her stellar contributions across all facets of the game.

With the first win under their belt, Iran look to maintain their momentum in the group stage, where they are pooled alongside Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The team’s next challenge awaits on Sunday as they prepare to face a resilient Sri Lankan side.