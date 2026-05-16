Iran’s women’s volleyball team beat Thailand in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team defeated Thailand in a friendly match as part of preparation for the 2026 CAVA Women's Volleyball Championship.

The CAVA 2026 will be held from May 22 to 29 in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Iranian women's national team are holding their training in Thailand.

Coach Lee Do-hee's players faced the Thai national team in a friendly match on Thursday, where the Team Melli defeated their opponents in four sets with scores of 25-16, 25-14, 26-24, and 25-20.