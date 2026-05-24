Iran sweep Sri Lanka at 2026 CAVA

TEHRAN – The Iranian women’s national volleyball team defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-11) in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) on Sunday.

The tournament, hosted in Nepal from May 22 to 29, sees the top regional sides vying for continental glory.

Under the guidance of head coach Lee Do-hee, Iran defeated Bangladesh in their first match.

Team Melli will play Kazakhstan on Monday in Pool B.

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Championship 2026 continues through May 29 in Kathmandu as teams compete for regional honors and strengthen sporting ties across the region.