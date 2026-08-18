Iranian, Indonesian universities ink MOU to boost scientific ties

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology and Institut Teknologi Bandung of Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen scientific, research, and educational cooperation, exchange professors, researchers, and students, and implement collaborative research projects.

The MOU aims to bolster scientific and academic interactions between the two universities, explore the potential for technological collaborations and technology commercialization. Accordingly, the faculties and academic staff of the two universities can identify areas of shared research interest and collaborate on implementing specific research projects, IRNA reported.

It centers on exchanging scientific resources and information, holding joint conferences, educational workshops, and symposia, conducting short-term scientific visits, as well as developing joint educational programs and curricula.

The agreement also grants postgraduate students the opportunity to study abroad, access library resources at partner universities, and conduct field research.

Tehran, Jakarta to beef up ties in technological co-op

On the sidelines of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting, held from August 5 to 7 in Odisha, India, Acting Minister for Science, Research and Technology of Iran, Masoud Shams-Bakhsh, and Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, held a meeting to explore avenues for the development of scientific and technological cooperation.

Both sides discussed ways to develop scientific collaborations, particularly in emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Yuliarto expounded on the scientific capacities of Indonesia, specifically in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, voicing Jakarta’s readiness to implement collaborative research projects, exchange professors and postgraduate students, grant sabbatical leaves, and organize short-form courses in cooperation with Tehran.

The Indonesian official invited Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Shams-Bakhsh to pay a visit to Indonesia

For his part, Shams-Bakhsh highlighted that long-standing cultural, historical, and religious ties between the two countries have established a natural, deep, and lasting foundation for the expansion of educational and research cooperation between the two countries.

Increasing the number of scholarships, expanding scholarship exchanges, developing joint educational courses, conducting research on climate change, food security, renewable energies, and agriculture were among key focuses of the talks.

The two sides also discussed the inclusion of more Iranian universities in the BRICS Network University, relying on Indonesia’s experiences. They highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement the reached agreements as soon as possible

On July 15, the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Indonesia National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) conducted a joint webinar, titled ‘Advancing Iran-Indonesia Research Collaboration: Strategic Opportunities Ahead’, on Wednesday to explore avenues for the expansion of scientific and research cooperation between the researchers, scientists, and the scientific institutions of the two countries.

The webinar kicked off with the remarks of the president of INSF, Morteza Hormozinejad, and the deputy chairman for Facilitation of Research and Innovation, Agus Haryono.

Also, experts and professors from both countries in the health, water security, and environment sectors delivered lectures.

The event served as a great opportunity to promote scientific ties, expand research collaborations, and develop joint projects between Iran and Indonesia.

In December 2025, Rolliansyah Soemirat, the Indonesian ambassador to Tehran, said the new Indonesian administration intends to develop scientific and technological ties with Iran, highlighting Iran’s extensive capabilities in science and technology.

“The administration is looking forward to the expansion of international collaborations, particularly in fields of science and technology, which opens up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The main focus of the interactions will be centered on sharing technology and emerging innovations, as well as boosting technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Soemirat as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Hossein Roozbeh, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology.

Referring to his visit to an exhibition of achievements at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), the official said the exhibition clearly showcased only a part of Iran’s capacities and capabilities in science and technology. “These achievements demonstrate Iran’s status in the global ecosystem of science and innovation.”

Iran, with a population of more than 90 million, and Indonesia, with around 280 million people, serves as a great market for technological products and services, he said, adding that the issue is an important factor for promoting bilateral relations.

Lauding the inauguration of an iHiT branch in Jakarta, Soemirat stated that the center can lay the basis for future collaborative partnerships in technological fields.