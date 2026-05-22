Iran NPC chief delivers speech at Russian Paralympic Committee's anniversary

TEHRAN - Ghafour Kargari, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran, delivered a keynote address at the 30th anniversary ceremony of the Russian Paralympic Committee during his official visit to Russia.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be here today at the commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Paralympic Committee of Russia. I extend my sincere congratulations on this valuable occasion to you, your esteemed colleagues, and the great community of Paralympic sports in Russia. I wish this proud organization continued success and progress. Paralympic sport is the common language of humanity—a language forged from willpower, hope, and the transcendence of limitations, uniting nations beyond borders,” Kargari said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a land with an ancient heritage and a rich, multi-thousand-year-old culture, unlike some nations with histories spanning merely 250 years. Our civilization has played a role for centuries in science, culture, literature, and ethics, consistently advancing on the principles of dignity, independence, and solidarity. In recent years, the Iranian nation, in addition to facing various pressures and restrictions, has also been targeted by military aggression from the U.S. and Israel during sensitive periods. This aggression resulted in the martyrdom of 3,375 innocent Iranians, particularly women and children, including 168 innocent schoolchildren in Minab, whose memory will forever remain etched in the conscience of the world,” he added.

“One of the criminal acts by America and the Zionist regime was the assassination of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution. You will hear more in the future about his knowledge, ethics, kindness, steadfastness, and foresight. He was a symbol of humanity’s resistance against oppression, corruption, bloodshed, and aggression. Nevertheless, what transformed these difficult days for the Iranian nation into a period of steadfastness and cohesion was the spirit of resistance and reliance on national capabilities. The Islamic Republic, by leveraging its indigenous capacities and the technical expertise of its youth, particularly in the fields of defense and missile technologies, was able to mount a powerful and deterrent defense of its territorial integrity. These achievements were realized without reliance on any foreign power, solely based on domestic capabilities,” Kargari stated.

Despite the challenges, Kargari confirmed Iran is actively preparing athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and other international competitions. He called for expanded sports cooperation between Iran and Russia, particularly in the Paralympic sphere.

During this visit, the President of Iran’s NPC, will also hold official meetings with his counterparts to foster relations and finalize cooperation agreements.