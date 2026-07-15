Assembly of Experts demands retribution for martyred Leader 

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani, Chairman of the Assembly of Experts, said all planners and perpetrators behind the assassination of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, must be identified, prosecuted, and decisively punished.

Speaking to Fars News Agency on the sidelines of a massive memorial ceremony at the Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini in Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani urged all responsible state institutions to pursue the legal and intelligence files on this case with the utmost resolve until final retribution is exacted and a punishing result is achieved.

The ceremony to honor the martyred Leader in Mosala was packed with citizens, families of martyrs, veterans, youth, and a prominent assembly of high-ranking national and military officials. In attendance at the solemn ceremony in Tehran were the sons of the martyred Leader, alongside key heads of state and top officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

During the event, a message of gratitude from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, was delivered to the attendees, thanking the Iranian and Iraqi people for their massive participation in the funeral and memorial ceremonies of the martyred Leader. The message, read aloud by the late Leader’s eldest son, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, emphasized that practicing patience in the face of such a loss is in no way incompatible with seeking revenge and confronting the global powers involved in these severe crimes.

This memorial event represents the continuation of a profound period of national mourning that gripped the region following the assassination of the late Leader on February 28, at the onset of the joint US-Israeli war. Millions of citizens filled the streets of Tehran in early July for the funeral processions before the coffin was taken across borders to Iraq, where historic processions passed through the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The official mourning period concluded last Thursday when the late Leader was laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, yet the scale of the ongoing gatherings across Iran demonstrates that the public's sense of loss and the collective demand for accountability remain as strong as ever.

