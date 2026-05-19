Iran's NPC chief Kargari to attend Russia Paralympic anniversary

TEHRAN – Ghafour Kargari, head of Iran's National Paralympic Committee (NPC), will attend the 30th anniversary of the Russian Paralympic Committee's establishment.

He has accepted an official invitation from his Russian counterpart Pavel Rozhkov.

The ceremony, scheduled for May 21–22, will feature an international conference titled "Development of International Sports Cooperation" alongside the 20th edition of the Russian Paralympic Committee's "Return to Life" awards ceremony.

The conference agenda includes discussions on expanding cross-border collaboration, supporting athletes with disabilities, and launching joint projects aimed at promoting Paralympic values worldwide.

The "Return to Life" ceremony will honor elite Russian Paralympic athletes, coaches, and technical staff who have made significant contributions to the growth of the Paralympic movement in the country.

During his visit, Kargari is also set to hold official bilateral meetings with his counterparts to strengthen ties and explore potential cooperation agreements between the two nations' Paralympic committees.