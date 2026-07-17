Iravani: US committing ‘heinous war crimes’ in Iran

TEHRAN - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said the US is committing "heinous war crimes” by the systematic targeting of the country’s civilian infrastructure.

In a letter to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General António Guterres, Amir Saeid Iravani detailed American strikes between July 8 and July 16, hitting southern provinces, coastal cities, and ports along the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

"Owing to the Security Council's continued failure to act, the United States continues its acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and perpetrates heinous war crimes against the Iranian people in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, in particular international humanitarian law," Iravani said.

He said American attacks targeted Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Ahvaz, Chabahar, Konarak, Jask, Sirik, Iranshahr, Abu Musa Island, Greater Tunb Island, and in the early hours of July 16, the cities of Shiraz, Khorramabad, Semnan, Urmia, and Hamedan.

The letter stipulated that the bombings caused extensive damage to ports, transportation networks, communications facilities, logistics hubs, radar installations, coastal defense systems, and "other infrastructure indispensable to the civilian population."

Dozens of people in Iran have lost their lives in the latest wave of US attacks.

Civilians, emergency responders, firefighters, park rangers, and fishermen are among those who have been killed.

Iravani pointed to President Donald Trump's public statements, including a threat to strike Iran's bridges and power plants.

Iran’s UN envoy underscored Trump's admission regarding the bombardment of the country’s nuclear facilities, "If I wasn't around, or Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) wasn't around, especially the combination, ... they would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks had I not hit them with a nuclear."

"This statement exposes the dangerous mindset of the US president, reflecting utter contempt for the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the most fundamental principles of humanity," Iravani stressed.

Iravani urged the Security Council to "take immediate and effective measures to put an end to the US aggression, and to ensure accountability for all severe violations by the United States."

"As long as the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, fails to fulfill its responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to exercise all its rights under international law in order to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, people, and vital interests," he stated.

The United States and Israel began their aggression against Iran on February 28. During 39 days of war, which was paused by a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire on April 8, they killed thousands of people most of them civilians.

The US has also violated a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.

Iran has conducted retaliatory strikes against US military bases in the Persian Gulf region.

