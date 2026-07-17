What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Mohammadreza Shirvanizadeh is currently on view in an exhibition at Baa Gallery. The exhibit entitled “The Geometry of Dance” will run until July 31 at the gallery located at No. 1, Nastaran Alley, Nakhl St., Artesh Boulevard.

Painting

* Paintings by Bahareh Nourizadeh, Rozita Nosrati, Mona Khorshid-Doost and Hanieh Doostdar are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Passing”, the exhibit will be running until September 15 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Jahanshir is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 24 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mina Hakim is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Eager to See You” will run until July 31 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* Paintings by a group of artists are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “The Familiar, Reimagined” the exhibition runs until July 24 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Javad Jafari is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Carbon-14” will run until July 31 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Parisa Akramian is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Cygnus X” will continue until August 1 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Arthibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit entitled “Face to Face, Eye to Eye” will be running until August 7 at the gallery that can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Marzieh Baqai is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “After Party” will run until July 28 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Pouya Parsa Maqam.

The exhibit will be running until July 31 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

SAB/

