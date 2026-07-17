Philosophy professor to lecture at Iranian House of Cinema Book Week

TEHRAN – Thomas E. Wartenberg, a professor emeritus of philosophy at Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts, will be one of the speakers at the Iranian House of Cinema Book Week.

He is scheduled to deliver a lecture titled “Cinema as a Form of Thinking” in a virtual session on Tuesday, July 21, Mehr reported.

The author’s latest book, “Thoughtful Cinema: Illustrating Philosophy Through Film,” was published by Oxford University Press in 2025.

The session will also feature Setareh Notaj and Majid Parvanehpour, who previously translated and published Wartenberg’s book, “Thinking on Screen: Film as Philosophy,” through Niloufar Publications.

Wartenberg is a familiar name to those interested in philosophical film studies. His other works previously published in the Iranian market include “The Philosophy of Film: Introductory Text and Readings,” “Thinking Through Stories: Children, Philosophy, and Picture Books,” and “Big Ideas for Little Kids: Teaching Philosophy Through Children's Literature”.

Thomas Wartenberg works at the intersection between philosophy and popular culture. His most recent work focuses on the philosophy of film, though he has written on a wide variety of topics in philosophy. In addition, his work teaching philosophy to elementary school children has garnered worldwide attention.

A former Fulbright Research Fellow, a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow, and an honorary visiting professor at the University of Auckland, Wartenberg is the author of two books on film: “Unlikely Couples: Movie Romance as Social Criticism” (1999), which looks at a series of popular romantic films from the 1930s to the 1990s to explore what romances between unlikely couples have to say about societal mores and prejudices, and “Thinking on Screen: Film as Philosophy” (2007), which discusses films ranging from the popular fiction film to the experimental avant-garde film of the 1960's in order to argue that films are a medium in which philosophy can be done.

During the spring of 2003, Wartenberg was a Leverhulme Visiting Professor in the Film Studies Program at the University of Kent. During his tenure there, he gave a series of lectures that focused on the question of whether films can actually philosophize. He also lectured at various universities throughout England.

In addition to his post at Mount Holyoke, Wartenberg is a member of the graduate faculty at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. At MHC, he teaches philosophy and film, aesthetics, existentialism, the History of Modern Philosophy, 19th-century philosophy; Kant; and philosophy for children.

SS/SAB

