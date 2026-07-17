Iran declares US presence the sole cause of instability in the Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – The presence of American forces is the main cause of instability in the entire West Asia region, the spokesman for Iran's armed forces told IRIB news.

"The reason for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the presence of Americans. If the countries of the region join hands with Iran, we will not allow any insecurity in the region," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

Citing international law, he said territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles from coastlines, and only Iran and Oman have coastlines along the strait. Therefore, management of the waterway must be carried out by these two countries.

"America has come from thousands of kilometers away and has no legal right to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz," he stated.

He noted that Iran's presence in the Strait of Hormuz is solely aimed at ensuring the security of commercial shipping, oil tankers, and vessels, he said.

"The United States is trying to create insecurity by interfering in maritime routes and imposing its will on international vessels, while the Islamic Republic has acted to establish security," Shekarchi pointed out.

He said since the Americans declared the ceasefire, their drone flights over the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have not stopped for a single day, demonstrating their continued hostile approach.

"The main factor of insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is America, not the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces said.

He urged regional countries not to allow their territory to be used for American military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"If the Muslim countries of the region do not place their skies, coasts, and logistical facilities at the disposal of the aggressor US army, many security problems will disappear," he said.

He made clear that Iran will never retreat on the issue of managing the strategic waterway and that the situation will not return to what it was before the war that was launched by the US and Israeli on February 28.

He added that Iranian armed forces are at full readiness for any possible scenario and capable of continuing the fight for months or even years if necessary.

Shekarchi stressed that if the US targets Iran's infrastructure, all regional infrastructure will become legitimate targets for the Islamic Republic.



