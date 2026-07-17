Tehran, Dushanbe emphasize development of railway cooperation

TEHRAN- The CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, emphasized the development of railway cooperation and the utilization of shared capacities to expand transport and trade relations between the two countries.

According to the news portal of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, from the Public Relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, a meeting was held between Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and CEO of the Railways, and Shaista Said Moradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, at the headquarters of the Railways.

In this meeting, Zakeri referring to the friendly and expanding relations between Iran and Tajikistan, considered the development of railway cooperation as one of the important areas for strengthening the economic and transport relations of the two countries, and emphasized the continuation of consultations and joint interactions to make the most of existing capacities.

He cited close cooperation among officials and relevant institutions in both countries as a basis for facilitating communications, developing exchanges, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

In this meeting, Shayesteh Saeed Moradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, also emphasizing the expanding relations between the two countries, considered the development of railway cooperation to have significant potential, and stressed the continuation of joint interactions and consultations to expand cooperation.

Shayesteh also had met Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development, in Tehran on July 13, when they emphasized the development of transportation, transit, and logistics cooperation, leveraging mutual capacities, and expanding cooperation in road, rail, air, and port sectors.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the meeting between Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran, and Shayesteh Saeed Moradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, was held in the framework of following up on the agreements from the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Tehran.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest status of bilateral cooperation and discussed solutions to strengthen cooperation in the transportation and transit of goods, the development of logistics infrastructure, and the enhancement of regional connectivity.

Furthermore, the existing capacities for expanding logistics cooperation, developing transit, and utilizing the capacity of the ports of Iran were examined, and the two sides emphasized accelerating the implementation of joint agreements and making maximum use of existing capacities in the path of developing transportation relations.

Additionally, solutions for developing cooperation in the field of transit corridors, facilitating the movement of goods, enhancing regional cooperation, and creating the necessary platforms for increasing trade and transit exchanges among regional countries were discussed and exchanged.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations and holding joint meetings at various levels, especially at the ministerial level, in order to follow up on agreements and develop bilateral cooperation in the field of transportation and transit. The development of air transport cooperation, increasing flights between cities of the two countries, exchanging technical expertise, as well as expanding rail cooperation, increasing freight transport capacity, and examining new rail routes were among other topics discussed in this meeting.

Back in May 2025, Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral rail transport, enabling the use of Iranian freight wagons on Tajikistan's railway network, Iran’s railway authority announced.

The agreement was signed by Jabar Ali Zakeri, deputy transport minister and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, and Mirzoali Komil Jumakhon, head of Tajikistan's State Unitary Railway Enterprise.

Aimed at optimizing existing capacities and boosting international freight movement, the deal also allows Iranian wagons to transit beyond Tajikistan to other regional railway networks.

EF/MA