Iran, Kyrgyzstan keen on developing cultural, artistic cooperation

TEHRAN – The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi arrived at Bishkek Airport on Thursday, July 16, to attend the 23rd Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.

Salkyn Sarnogoeva, Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan, while welcoming Salehi, expressed her pleasure and emphasized the importance of the Iranian minister’s participation in the 23rd SCO Culture Ministers’ Meeting, IRNA reported.

Sarnogoeva also described the programs planned for the Iranian Minister on the sidelines of the summit as important and influential, stating that these programs will pave the way for the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Subsequently, Salehi also expressed his pleasure in attending the summit, emphasizing the development of cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries.

“I hope that during this trip, the grounds for developing cultural cooperation will be provided through the signing of cultural exchange agreements, attending the summit, and holding bilateral meetings and talks with officials of this country,” he said.

During his visit to the Ata-Beyit (Grave of Our Fathers) Memorial Complex near Bishkek, Salehi paid tribute to the renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov and other national luminaries of the country.

Salehi noted his 40-year acquaintance with the personality and works of Chingiz Aitmatov, and added that he has read Persian translations of the prominent writer’s works.

While visiting various sections of Aitmatov’s historic home—which has now been converted into a museum in his honor—Salehi familiarized himself with the living environment and memorials of this cultural figure.

Chinghiz Aitmatov (1928 – 2008) was a Kyrgyz author who wrote mainly in Russian, but also in Kyrgyz. He is one of the best-known figures in Kyrgyz literature.

A bilingual and bicultural writer, Aitmatov wrote his prose and plays in both his native Kyrgyz and in Russian, and was translated into more than 150 languages. Described as a “magical socialist-realist” in the Russian press, he was able to combine elements of Kyrgyz folk-tales and epics with formally traditional Russian realism.

The 23rd Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the SCO Member States is being held in Kyrgyzstan from July 16 to 20.

It is the primary mechanism for multilateral cooperation in the field of culture. Its work focuses on intercultural exchanges, as well as the preservation and promotion of the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

In accordance with the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on Cooperation in Culture in 2007, the parties cooperate in the following areas: music, theater and fine arts; cinema; archival, library and museum affairs; protection of cultural heritage sites; folk crafts and decorative arts; amateur, variety performance and circus arts; and other creative activities.

SS/SAB

