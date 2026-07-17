Any US ground invasion would Put Kuwait, Bahrain in Iran's crosshairs: MP

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has warned that a US ground invasion of Iran could prompt Tehran to launch ground operations against Kuwait and Bahrain.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, in an interview with the Iranian news outlet Entekhab, said that the US President Donald Trump had failed to adhere to the provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, particularly a clause that recognized Iran's role in managing shipping arrangements through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bakhshayesh stated that Washington sought to establish an alternative maritime corridor through Oman to redirect commercial shipping and weaken Iran's strategic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz during a 60-day implementation period, a move that contributed to rising regional tensions.

The lawmaker also said Arab states were seeking negotiations to contain the crisis and suggested that if oil prices climbed to around $110 per barrel, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could also face disruptions.

Asked whether the Strait of Hormuz could be bypassed, Bakhshayesh acknowledged that regional countries were pursuing alternative routes, citing the United Arab Emirates' efforts to expand port infrastructure. However, he argued that such initiatives would remain vulnerable because Iranian missile capabilities cover the surrounding region.

Commenting on speculation about a possible US attempt to seize Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export terminal, Bakhshayesh said Washington might be able to capture the island temporarily but would be unable to maintain control because it lies within range of Iranian missile forces deployed across the country.

He concluded by warning that any US ground invasion of Iran could trigger a broader regional conflict.

"If the United States launches a ground attack against Iran, there is a possibility that Iran would also carry out ground attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain," Bakhshayesh said.

