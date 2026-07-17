Hormuz Strait is Iran's 'most effective tool' for retaliation, cleric says

TEHRAN – Tehran's interim Friday prayer leader, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, said Iran views the Strait of Hormuz as its most effective strategic instrument for retaliating against the United States and Israel, while declaring that negotiations with Washington had effectively come to an end.

Speaking during Friday prayers in Tehran, Haj Ali Akbari said the recent nationwide public mobilization demonstrated the resilience of the Islamic Republic and reflected broad public support for the country's leadership. He described calls for retaliation over the killing of the "martyred leader" and other Iranian victims as a legitimate national demand grounded in both Islamic principles and deterrence.

He outlined four stages of retaliation: bringing those responsible for attacks against Iran to justice, removing US military bases from the region, eliminating Israel, and ending US global dominance. He argued that both Washington and Israel were entering a period of strategic decline.

Accusing the United States of violating its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, Haj Ali Akbari said Washington had recognized Iran's right to manage the Strait of Hormuz but later abandoned the agreement by launching attacks on Iranian infrastructure and civilian facilities.

"The negotiations and the memorandum of understanding are over," he said. "From now on, the relationship between Iran and the United States will be determined by the military power of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic."

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as a "divine blessing" and a symbol of Iran's national resistance, Haj Ali Akbari said the strategic waterway serves not only Iran's economic and security interests but is also "the best means" for taking revenge against the United States and Israel.

He further asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its previous status under any circumstances and would remain under Iranian management.

The cleric also urged regional countries to use the current situation to free themselves from 'US domination,' saying the moment offered an opportunity for greater regional independence.

