TEHRAN — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has described “national unity” as the country's key asset to navigate challenges and thwart enemy plots. Pezeshkian made the comments during a cabinet session on Wednesday morning, where he called for avoiding divisive rhetoric and emphasized that safeguarding national solidarity is a collective responsibility.

Speaking during the same cabinet session, Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, announced that the farewell, tribute, and funeral processions held for the late Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have been officially registered on Iran's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Describing the historic ceremonies as a profound symbol of the rich mourning traditions and social solidarity of the Iranian people, the minister noted that this spiritual heritage was formally registered on June 29, 2026, under registration number 3365.

The calls for solidarity come at a highly sensitive time for the Islamic Republic following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei on the first day of the US-Israeli aggression on February 28. He guided the nation's domestic and foreign policy for over three decades. Ayatollah Khamenei was laid to rest in his birthplace of Mashhad last Thursday, home to the Imam Reza Shrine, one of the most sacred sites in Shia Islam. The massive funeral processions spanning multiple cities culminated in Mashhad, drawing millions of mourners and prompting the Ministry of Cultural Heritage to permanently enshrine the event on the national registry to emphasize social cohesion.

The transition of authority to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, represents a pivotal moment in Iran's modern history. Historically, periods of leadership succession are met with intense international scrutiny and domestic political sensitivity. In his statements, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has strongly echoed these sentiments, repeatedly calling on all political factions, security forces, and citizens to preserve national unity. He has warned that maintaining a unified front is essential to preserve state stability and deter external adversaries during this period of monumental change.

