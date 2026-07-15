Iran condemns UK designation of IRGC

TEHRAN– Iran’s Army has strongly condemned the United Kingdom’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization," describing the move as politically driven and reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with the IRGC in defending the country’s national security and sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Army rejected the British decision, portraying the IRGC as a pivotal force in the fight against terrorism and crediting it with making significant contributions to safeguarding Iran’s national security and promoting regional stability.

The Army emphasized that, under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, it will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the IRGC in confronting external threats and protecting Iran’s independence, territorial integrity, and national interests.

The statement follows a sharp condemnation by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, which denounced London’s decision as politically motivated and inconsistent with international law. The ministry stressed that the IRGC is an official component of Iran’s Armed Forces, operating alongside the Army to defend the country’s sovereignty and security.

The Foreign Ministry also underscored the IRGC’s role in combating the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group, arguing that its counterterrorism efforts have contributed to regional security. It warned that Tehran reserves the right to adopt reciprocal measures in response to the British decision and held the UK government responsible for any political, legal, and diplomatic consequences resulting from the designation.

The statement added that the British decision was based on “baseless security allegations,” while denouncing the UK for hosting and supporting terrorist and violent groups and networks.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by saying that Iran reserves “all its rights under the United Nations Charter and international law” to take reciprocal measures against Britain’s action, stressing that responsibility for the “destructive political, legal, and diplomatic consequences” of the decision rests with the British government.

The UK government announced its decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, claiming that the force has been involved in activities threatening British national security and regional stability. London claimed the measure forms part of a broader effort to counter what it describes as hostile activities linked to Iran.