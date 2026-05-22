Iranian duo secure gold at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian taekwondo athletes achieved significant success on Friday at the 27th Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, clinching two gold medals.

The tournament serves as both a continental championship and a crucial qualifier for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Abolfazl Zandi captured the gold medal in the men’s -58kg division after a hard-fought victory against South Korea’s Yang Hui-Chan in the final. To reach the gold-medal match, Zandi navigated a challenging bracket, defeating opponents from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

In the men’s -74kg division, Amirsina Bakhtiari also secured a gold medal, defeating China’s Zhaoxun Cai in the final. This victory earns Bakhtiari a coveted quota spot for the 2026 Asian Games. His path to the final included impressive wins over athletes from Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

These performances add to Iran’s strong showing at the championships, following Thursday’s success where reigning Olympic champion Arian Salimi won gold in the men’s +87kg division, and Yasin Valizadeh earned a silver medal in the men’s -54kg category.