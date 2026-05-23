Hajimousaei wins Iran’s fourth gold at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mahdi Hajimousaei won a gold medal at thethird day of the 27th Asian Taekwondo Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

He defeated his Korean rival Jang Jun in the -63kg category to win a gold medal.

Hajimousaei had defeated opponents from Lebanon, China and Kazakhstan on his way en route to the final.

Abolfazl Zandi in the -58kg, Amirsina Bakhtiari in the -74kg and Arian Salimi in the +87kg had previously won three gold medals for Iran national team.