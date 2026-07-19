AEOI condemns US ‘terrorist attack’ on under-construction nuclear power plant

TEHRAN- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has strongly condemned a 'US attack on the Darkhoveyn nuclear power plant,' which is currently under construction in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the AEOI said that 'the terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature is marked by bullying and lawlessness, carried out an aggressive and brutal act in violation of international law by attacking the plant at around 3:39 a.m. local time.'

Describing the Darkhoveyn facility as 'a symbol of the Iranian nation’s dignity and scientific self-sufficiency,' the organization said several projectiles were used in the attack against the under-construction site.

The AEOI said the strike was part of a broader series of US attacks targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, all of which are under international safeguards. It described the campaign as part of 'an illegal and unprovoked war' launched by Washington in coordination with Israel.

The statement came amid heightened regional tensions following the resumption of US military operations, which violated a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries last month in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at ending hostilities.

Iran has responded to the renewed escalation with drone and missile strikes targeting facilities and bases used by US forces in several regional countries.

