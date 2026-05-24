Kiani takes gold at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships
May 24, 2026 - 13:29
TEHRAN – Iran’s Nahid Kiani won a gold medal at the 27th Asian Taekwondo Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday.
She emerged victorious over her Uzbek rival 2-0 in the final match of the featherweight −57 kg category.
On her path to the final, Kiani defeated taekwondo athletes from India, Jordan and Chinese Taipei.
Also, Yalda Valinejad seized a bronze medal at the Lightweight −62 kg.
Kiani’s gold was Iran’s fifth gold medal in the event.
Abolfazl Zandi in the -58kg, Mahdi Hajimousaei in the -63kg, Amirsina Bakhtiari in the -74kg and Arian Salimi in the +87kg had previously won four gold medals for Iran national team.
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