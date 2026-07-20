Police dismantle 388 drug trafficking gangs since March

TEHRAN – In the first four months of the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, the anti-narcotics police have disbanded 388 drug trafficking gangs across the country, Iraj Kakavand, the head of anti-narcotics police, has said.

Despite the war situation, there has been a three-percent increase in drug discoveries, and over 93 percent of drug seizures were done by law enforcement forces, he noted.

During the same time, more than 103 tons of narcotics, including three tons of methamphetamine, were discovered, indicating a 15-percent increase compared to the same period last year. Also, eight smugglers were killed, 230 weapons and over 800 vehicles were confiscated, Kakavand added.

Monitoring social media, the police managed to seize two tons of illicit drugs and dismantle 41 gangs operating online, he further noted.

On July 9, officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lauded Iran’s achievements in seizing Afghan-origin methamphetamine consignments, highlighting that the country’s accomplishment showcases the operational capability, professionalism, and dedication of Iranian anti-narcotics police in countering transnational drug trafficking networks.

The significant discovery of narcotics over the first three months of 2026 illustrates the complex dimensions of the challenges posed by transnational organized crimes and drug-trafficking networks, the UNODC regional Representative in Tashkent, Alexander Fedulov, said.

MT/MG