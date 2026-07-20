Iran-Russia cooperation in developing oil, gas fields continues

TEHRAN- The Manager of Engineering and Development at the National Iranian Oil Company, referring to the meeting between Iran's Oil Minister and Russia's Minister of Energy, emphasized the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in developing oil and gas fields.

Reza Aghebati, in a conversation with Shana News Agency, stating that major Russian companies have invested in and are active in seven Iranian oil fields, said: In the near future, we hope the share of these companies in the development of oil and gas fields and production will increase.

Referring to the special attention of the oil minister to the presence of Russian investors in the development of oil and gas fields, he added: Given the willingness of these companies to increase investment in Iran's oil and gas fields, efforts to remove obstacles and expand cooperation in the development of the country's oil and gas fields continue.

The Manager of Engineering and Development at the National Iranian Oil Company reminded: Aban, Paydar-e Gharb, Paydar-e Shargh, Dalpari, Cheshmeh Khosh, Shadegan, and Kupal are the fields where the Russians have invested for their development.

Aghebati emphasized: So far, major Russian companies have invested in the development of seven oil fields, of which Paydar-e Gharb and Aban are shared fields, and negotiations are underway to increase the participation of these companies as well.

It is worth mentioning that Sergey Tsivilyov, Russia's Energy Minister, visited Tehran last week and met and talked with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Oil Minister. Reviewing the implementation process of the agreements reached at the 19th meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee between Iran and Russia, and the progress in implementing 146 items agreed upon by the two countries, and accelerating the implementation process of oil field development projects and gas trade were among the most important axes of the talks between Iran's Oil Minister and Russia's Energy Minister.

EF/MA