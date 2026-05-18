Israel launches another illegal raid on civilian aid vessels in international waters

TEHRAN — Israeli naval forces executed a predictable act of high-sea piracy on Monday, violently hijacking the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

The civilian convoy, composed of more than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies, doctors, and journalists from 70 countries, was navigating a peaceful course from the Turkish port of Marmaris.

Israeli Shayetet 13 commandos ambushed the fleet approximately 250 nautical miles from Gaza, directly within Cyprus’s search and rescue zone.

The aggression underscores Tel Aviv’s enduring contempt for international maritime boundaries and its reliance on a well-established pattern of lawlessness to enforce the total blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The assault began around 07:20 GMT, when Israeli warships encircled the humanitarian fleet. Commandos focused their initial aggression on the Turkish vessel, the Munki, subjecting it to close harassment before launching a forceful boarding operation.

To obscure the reality of the raid, troops systematically smashed onboard cameras and recording equipment while deploying electronic warfare to jam communication frequencies.

Despite the peaceful posture of the unarmed volunteers, Israeli forces used brutal physical violence, kicking, beating, and dragging participants across the decks with their hands bound.

Many activists sustained serious injuries, including broken noses and fractured ribs, while soldiers opened fire to terrorize the crew.

Approximately 100 international participants were abducted and placed in a makeshift floating prison before being transported to the port of Ashdod for interrogation by Israeli intelligence.

Among those detained is Dr. Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, reports say.

Flotilla legal co-leader Bader al-Noaimi emphasized that because the attack occurred deep within international waters, regional authorities were legally obligated under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to respond to the flotilla’s urgent distress calls.

The operation replicates a historical template. Tel Aviv has repeatedly used lethal and non-lethal maritime aggression to crush solidarity movements, mirroring previous naval raids near Crete, where abducted international activists like Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila were subjected to blindfolding, solitary confinement, and severe sleep deprivation.

By turning to these recycled tactics of intimidation, Israel demonstrates its systemic policy of treating humanitarian aid as a direct security threat.

The international backlash was swift, with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing condemnation, while French and Spanish lawmakers denounced the normalization of maritime terrorism.

This latest interception serves as a critical mechanism of the ongoing genocidal campaign against Gaza.

By systematically choking alternative sea routes and sabotaging overland convoys, such as the relief mission recently halted near Sirte, Libya, Tel Aviv deliberately deepens a catastrophic, engineered famine.

Israel has restricted aid entry to less than ten percent of Gaza’s survival requirements, allowing under 640 of the 6,000 expected trucks to pass.

The hijacking also reveals a regime terrified of global solidarity, though such repeated brutality only strengthens international resolve to break the siege.