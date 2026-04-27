Without Iran, the ceasefire would not have been possible: Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN - The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon has stated that without the Islamic Republic of Iran’s role in negotiations, the recent ceasefire [in Lebanon] would never have been achieved.

Sheikh Naim Qassem announced that the Israeli enemy has reached a complete deadlock and that the resistance front remains steadfast, strong, and undefeatable.

Emphasizing Iran’s critical role, he said: “Had it not been for the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Pakistan negotiations, the ceasefire — following the legendary resilience of the resistance and its people — would not have been possible.” He described this as clear evidence of Tehran’s decisive influence in halting the recent aggression.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also categorically rejected any direct negotiations with Israel, stating, “Direct negotiations and their outcomes mean nothing to us. The Lebanese government must stop direct negotiations and return to indirect talks.”

He accused the current Lebanese government of failing to protect Lebanon’s rights and land, calling for a return to a truly popular government.

The Hezbollah chief emphasized that the resistance movement’s weapons are solely for repelling aggression and defending Lebanon’s existence, and that they will never give up their right to self-defense.

“Not a single inch of our occupied land will remain in the hands of the Israeli enemy. Our people will reclaim every inch of our land,” he declared.

He outlined a five-point solution: ending the aggression, Israeli withdrawal from the lands occupied, releasing prisoners, returning displaced residents, and rebuilding destroyed areas. He also called on Lebanese officials to revoke the “March 2nd decision” — which criminalizes the resistance and its supporters — to make internal dialogue possible.

He affirmed that the resistance, united with the Amal Movement, national groups, and figures from all sects, will not betray the martyrs' sacrifice. "Despite the enemy's threats," he vowed, "we will not be defeated."