Arg-e Karim Khan hosts masterclass in portrait sculpture

TEHRAN – Arg-e Karim Khan, the iconic citadel in Shiraz, became a center of contemporary art on Friday as it played host to a specialized scientific and technical workshop on portrait sculpture.

The event, which took place in the citadel’s exquisite Shah-neshin (Royal Hall), featured live sculpting sessions by master artist Ali Qasrdashti. The workshop was aimed at revitalizing Shiraz’s historical monuments through cultural activity and bridging the gap between heritage and modern artistic expression.

Sediqeh Oji, the director of the Zandieh historical-cultural complex, stated on the sidelines of the event that the world-renowned Zand-era site has always been more than just an architectural marvel. “The Zandieh complex has historically been a hub for authentic arts. Hosting such specialized workshops is part of our broader strategy to restore cultural vitality to the physical body of these valuable monuments,” she noted.

Oji emphasized that holding the workshop in the Shah-neshin provided a unique opportunity for tourists and art enthusiasts. “While visitors marveled at the grandeur of Zand-era architecture, they were also able to witness the intricacies of contemporary sculpture firsthand, creating a profound connection between our history and the art of today,” she added.

Master Ali Qasrdashti, a prominent Iranian sculptor and the lead instructor of the workshop, highlighted that the primary objective of the gathering was to identify and support elite talent in the visual arts.

“After a two-year hiatus, and following the immense enthusiasm shown by students despite current economic challenges, we decided to hold this specialized course for a selected group of talented individuals,” Qasrdashti said.

He further explained that the workshop covered the entire process of sculpture making, from specialized theories of portraiture to practical execution. “Our team worked diligently to provide all necessary tools and workshop facilities, ensuring a focused environment where students could concentrate entirely on their workbenches and the act of creation.”

The event drew a significant crowd of spectators, further showcasing Shiraz's potential as a global center for both historical preservation and artistic innovation.

Arg-e Karim Khan is an immense brick fortress that has dominated the southern city of Shiraz since the 18th century. Part of a historical complex, the Arg is named after the founder of Zand Dynasty Mohammad Karim Khan Zand who ruled Iran from 1751 to 1779 and selected Shiraz as his capital.

The massive walls of the citadel feature ornamental brickwork designs in particular on the four circular tower-like structures punctuating each of its corners.

However, the southeastern tower generally catches the eyes of the passersby due to its noticeable lean, having subsided into a concealed cistern which once supplied the bathhouse of the Arg.

Walking inside, one encounters a typical design of the Persian garden that interweaves different fields of knowledge such as water management and engineering, architecture, botany and agriculture.

The citadel was used to be a prison for a while in the 20th century, however the then Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization turned it into a museum showcasing aspects of Zand-era Iran.

SAB/