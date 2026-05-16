TPO official outlines key pillars for achieving $10b Iran-Pakistan bilateral trade target

TEHRAN- The Director General of Asia and Subcontinent Department of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization said: Focusing on removing infrastructure barriers, activating the transit corridor, developing border market activities, and utilizing the barter mechanism under current circumstances are the main pillars of the Iran-Pakistan trade roadmap to increase bilateral trade to the level of $10 billion.

According to IRNA from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Abdolsadeh Nisi, in a meeting with traders and entrepreneurs at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, introduced the capacities of the Iran-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement to develop bilateral trade cooperation.

Emphasizing the development of economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, he stated that deepening relations between the two countries is not merely a diplomatic choice but a strategic necessity to increase the level of economic resilience.

He described Pakistan as a good market for Iranian goods and products, adding: It seems that Pakistan's ports have the capacity to play a role in re-exporting Iranian goods to other countries, as well as supplying essential goods and raw materials needed by production units from other countries.

Nisi further emphasized the need to diversify trade routes and view Pakistan as a hub for supplying essential goods and raw materials needed by production units.

Referring to the geopolitical requirements of the region and neglected economic opportunities between the two countries, the official said: Deepening Iran-Pakistan relations is no longer just a diplomatic choice, but has become a strategic necessity to increase the level of economic resilience, and could form the basis for a new chapter of sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

Under current circumstances, Nisi proposed establishing a joint transport company as a short-term solution to reduce costs and logistical obstacles for transferring containers unloaded in Karachi, and called for the participation and consultation of economic activists in these areas.

Finally, the Director General of Asia and Subcontinent Department, while pointing out operational challenges of economic cooperation between the two countries such as sanctions, lack of direct banking relations, and the expansion of informal trade, proposed solutions such as goods bartering, using local currencies, focusing on non-sanctioned sectors, and activating small and medium-sized enterprises to overcome the problems.

Back in mid-December 2025, Iranian and Pakistani business representatives agreed to pursue the creation of a joint trade committee and work towards boosting bilateral trade to $10 billion, during a meeting in Karachi aimed at strengthening private-sector cooperation and facilitating cross-border commerce.

The discussions were held between Iran’s consul general in Karachi, Akbar Issa Zadeh, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and a delegation from Iran’s Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, according to Iranian state media.

The meeting focused on expanding commercial ties, identifying opportunities for joint investment in key sectors and addressing challenges hindering the growth of economic relations between the two neighboring countries.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, along with senior federation officials and sectoral representatives, underlined the importance of sustained efforts to raise bilateral trade volumes, stressing that both sides should capitalize on existing economic potential to reach the $10 billion target.

Participants discussed practical measures to deepen cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan, with particular emphasis on increasing joint investments and strengthening industrial and economic partnerships.

Business leaders highlighted the need for continued support for entrepreneurs, streamlined legal and administrative procedures, and improved trade facilitation mechanisms to accelerate commercial exchanges.

Chambers of commerce were described as key drivers of economic relations, with participants reaffirming their readiness to actively follow up on joint projects and translate commitments into concrete outcomes.

The meeting also included separate talks between FPCCI officials and members of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who are visiting Karachi to stage an exhibition showcasing the province’s manufacturing, commercial and export capabilities.

Private-sector representatives from both countries reviewed existing obstacles to trade and investment and stressed the need to establish a joint commercial committee to advance cooperation in strategic areas such as agriculture, petrochemicals, liquefied petroleum gas and energy.

Exchanges of business delegations and closer institutional cooperation between the chambers of commerce were identified as priorities for enhancing private-sector engagement and easing investment flows.

Participants said closer coordination between private-sector initiatives and economic diplomacy would be essential to sustaining momentum in Iran–Pakistan trade ties, adding that further meetings would be needed to develop and implement operational plans to achieve shared goals.

EF/MA