Tehran Friday prayers leader says Iran will overcome challenges

TEHRAN – Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader said Iran will successfully overcome current challenges and hardships despite 'ongoing conspiracies and pressure campaigns orchestrated by the country’s adversaries.'

Speaking during Friday prayers at the campus of the University of Tehran, Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari emphasized that the Iranian people have defeated all plots devised by the country’s enemies — particularly the United States and the “criminal Zionist regime” — since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, adding that they would once again thwart hostile efforts against the nation.

Referring to sanctions, economic pressure, and “cognitive warfare” against Iran, Haj Ali Akbari stated that the enemies are now targeting Iran’s economic foundations rather than engaging in direct military confrontation.

“Today, instead of bullets, our enemies have restricted the country’s sources of income through sanctions on oil exports and the banking sector,” he said.

The cleric further argued that Iran’s adversaries have employed all available means to weaken the country internationally, but said the vigilance, unity, and solidarity of the Iranian people had neutralized those efforts.

He also warned against 'attempts to weaken national resilience through the promotion of consumerism and luxury culture,' saying such measures are intended to undermine public livelihoods and erode the Iranian people’s resistance.