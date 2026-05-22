Pezeshkian: Government fully supports strengthening armed forces

TEHRAN- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the country’s Armed Forces, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, for demonstrating a high level of operational readiness and defensive capability in confronting aggression by the United States and Israel.

During a meeting with Army Commander Amir Hatami, the president expressed appreciation for the courage, commitment, and performance of Iran’s military forces in responding to recent threats and attacks.

President Pezeshkian said the decisive, intelligent, and deterrent responses carried out by Iranian forces had prevented adversaries from achieving their objectives against the country.

He described the Army’s role in safeguarding national security, preserving Iran’s territorial integrity, and strengthening deterrence capabilities as “strategic and decisive.”

According to the president, the Armed Forces — particularly the “committed, popular, and revolutionary Army” — demonstrated the country’s defensive strength through strong operational preparedness, intelligence awareness, coordinated command structures, and effective combat capability.

“The government stands fully alongside the Armed Forces and will support strategic programs aimed at enhancing the country’s defense capabilities,” he said, referring to initiatives including logistical support, modernization of military equipment, development of operational infrastructure, and expansion of deterrence capacity.

The president also stressed the importance of close coordination between the government and the military under the current regional conditions, noting that national unity and the strength of the Armed Forces constitute the main pillars of Iran’s security and stability.

During the meeting, Major General Hatami presented a report on the Army’s latest operational status and defensive missions, including measures taken to counter 'hostile activities.'

Hatami also pointed to efforts aimed at restoring and enhancing combat readiness during the ceasefire, saying the Army had strengthened coordination mechanisms, upgraded operational capabilities, and incorporated field experience to maintain full preparedness.

He added that Iranian military personnel remain firmly committed to defending the country’s security, independence, and territorial integrity.