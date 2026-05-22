Iran condemns US sanctions on envoy to Beirut, Lebanese officials

TEHRAN- The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the US Treasury Department’s “illegal and unjustified” sanctions against Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Iran’s ambassador-designate to Beirut, as well as several Lebanese officials and citizens.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry described the move as yet another example of the “rogue behavior” of the US ruling establishment and its disregard for the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states.

The Foreign Ministry also strongly denounced the US sanctions imposed on several Hezbollah representatives in the Lebanese Parliament, officials affiliated with the Amal Movement, and a number of Lebanese military and security officials.

According to the statement, these “despicable measures” are intended to undermine Lebanon’s national sovereignty and sow discord within Lebanese society. It added that the sanctions further demonstrate the continued complicity of the US ruling establishment with the “aggressive and occupying Zionist regime” in pursuing military aggression and committing 'heinous crimes against Lebanon.'

The statement further asserted that Lebanon’s various political and social groups would undoubtedly defend the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity by preserving national unity and cohesion, and would thwart the Zionist regime’s objectives by resisting aggression and ending occupation in Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also reaffirmed its determination to strengthen its longstanding and friendly relations with Lebanon across various sectors in line with the interests of both nations, the statement added.

The United States announced on Thursday sanctions against nine individuals, including Iran’s ambassador-designate to Lebanon, accusing them of obstructing the so-called peace process in Lebanon and impeding efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

According to the US Treasury Department, the sanctioned individuals include four Hezbollah members: Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, a leader in Hezbollah’s executive council; Nizammeddine Fadlallah, an elected member of the Lebanese Parliament; and longtime officials Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan.

Also targeted were Iran’s ambassador-designate and two security officials affiliated with the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement, Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi.

In addition, two security officials — Samir Hamadi, a branch chief in the Lebanese Armed Forces, and Khattar Nasser Eldin, a senior official in Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security — were sanctioned for allegedly sharing “important intelligence” with Hezbollah over the past year, according to the Treasury Department.

In response, Hezbollah said in a statement that the sanctions were an “attempt to intimidate the free Lebanese people” and would have “absolutely no practical effect on our strategic choices.”