TEHRAN — The Al Nahyan crime family has achieved a grim, singular trifecta: it has alienated its local citizenry, reduced its nine-million-strong migrant workforce to indentured cogs, and transformed a historic mercantile hub into a forward-operating base for the genocidal U.S.-Israeli military-intelligence complex.

The glittering skyline of Abu Dhabi is a performative monument, a high-rise mirage designed to distract from a fundamentally fragile structural core.

The regime currently operates on a rentier-garrison paradox: it attempts to project aggressive, regional military power while relying entirely on an imported labor force that it treats as a security risk.

It is a fragile venture capital fund of the Bani Fatima crime syndicate with a flag. Federal decapitation, the surgical removal of this oppressive monopoly, is the only route to structural equilibrium.

By returning the UAE to a true confederation of autonomous emirates, we can finally decouple regional prosperity from one family’s pathological and predatory centralization of power.

The geography of dysmorphia

The criminal Al Nahyan clique suffers from a severe case of geographic body dysmorphia. They occupy the historic sands of Arabia, yet their psychological and corporate alignment resides entirely in Tel Aviv and Washington.

They endure the daily chore of performing Arab and Muslim leadership while their military grids, bank accounts, and strategic loyalties are tied to Israel’s startup scene and Pentagon procurement cycles.

Forcing these made men to remain in the Persian Gulf is essentially a human rights violation against their own ambitions. A compassionate Mediterranean Retirement Act would be the ultimate geopolitical optimization.

Give them their luxury penthouses overlooking the Haifa port. Let them converse exclusively in Hebrew, which clearly suits their deeper talents and affinities, invest in AI drone startups without the tedious mask of shell companies, and escape the cultural friction of governing a population they view as service staff.

It is a win-win: the UAE recovers its sovereign dignity, and the family finally achieves total self-actualization in their true spiritual homeland.

Emancipating the Al Maktoums and the Al Qasimis

A primary domestic victim of the Abu Dhabi monopoly is Dubai. Since the 2008 financial bailout, Dubai has been forced to serve as the kinetic lightning rod for Abu Dhabi’s reckless regional adventurism, dragging its proud mercantile soul into the crosshairs of missile barrages during the recent U.S.-Israeli-Emirati campaign of aggression against Iran.

A post-Al Nahyan reality means the financial emancipation of the Al Maktoums. They could revert to their core competency: unaligned hyper-mercantilism.

Imagine a Dubai that functions as the independent mercantile republic it was always meant to be, restoring organic trade routes with Iran and Eurasia rather than serving as collateral damage for the Zionist kleptocracy of the Bani Fatima crime syndicate.

Concurrently, Sharjah’s Al Qasimi rulers could reclaim their budgets and reject the imported, hyper-secularized Zionist tech culture pushed by the capital, reclaiming their authentic Arab-Islamic identity and restoring the pre-1971 autonomy that actually allowed the Persian Gulf to flourish.

This path is infinitely preferable to the alternative: watching the federation drift back toward the Stone Age, a journey not particularly long for people who still fondly romanticize their tribal raiding past, while tasting ever more sophisticated missiles and drones from an unknown country growing tired of playing target practice.

Dismantling the panopticon

The most profound beneficiaries of this sovereign restructuring would be the millions of exploited expatriates.

The current UAE is a giant, glass-walled panopticon. Passport seizures, biometric tracking via intrusive software, and deportation for pro-Palestine whispers define a caste system that makes the glittering facades feel like a gilded cage.

Dismantling this security regime allows for the transition from a hyper-exploitative caste system to a normalized, regulated labor market.

When the “security” focus shifts from policing workers to facilitating trade, the remittance corridors that sustain the families of millions of Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis become significantly more secure.

We are talking about ending a system where the heat-death of laborers is treated as a routine operating expense.

As for the Western moralists perpetually preoccupied with “liberating” the region: here is a cause actually worthy of your attention, assuming, of course, that the Al Nahyan-funded think-tank grants and luxury junkets aren’t too comfortable to abandon.

A liberated UAE would finally force these virtue-signaling actors to reconcile their empty rhetoric with the skeletal, exploitative reality they have so conveniently ignored for years.

Restoring the maritime commons

Geopolitically, the removal of the Al Nahyan crime family de-Zionizes the maritime commons of the Persian Gulf.

During the recent campaign of aggression against Iran, the capital hosted Israeli soldiers and air defense batteries, placing active Zionist military footprints alarmingly close to the Iranian coastline. This turned the Persian Gulf from a shared lake into a tripwire.

Eliminating this dynasty vaporizes the most dangerous forward-operating intelligence bubble in the region. Without Abu Dhabi floating Israel’s isolated wartime economy through asymmetric subsidies, proxy conflicts would rapidly de-escalate.

Riyadh need not worry about keeping that seat empty at the next OPEC+ summit. A decentralized, post-regime UAE will likely rejoin the fold soon enough, trading its current penchant for backstabbing and Zionist-aligned adventurism for the quiet, profitable cooperation that actually serves the Persian Gulf.

Beyond the Persian Gulf, this benign dismantling also acts as a massive regional fire suppression system.

Abu Dhabi’s fingerprints are smeared across the continent’s most brutal theaters, from the logistical lifeline fueling the genocidal RSF in Sudan to the destabilizing meddling in Libya and the long, ruinous stalemate in Yemen.

By weaponizing sovereign wealth into a private syndicate of chaos, the Al Nahyans have effectively outsourced their geopolitical ambitions through proxy destruction. Cutting the purse strings of the Bani Fatima syndicate is a vital humanitarian intervention.

Starving these proxy wars of their primary financier would cease the export of instability, finally allowing these fractured nations to begin the slow process of stitching their societies back together.

The skyscrapers do not need to fall; they just need to stand on authentic foundations rather than terror and U.S.-Israeli fealty.

By replacing a crime family masquerading as a modern state with a decentralized mosaic, we ensure that the region finally stops paying interest on a political illusion. This is the Hegelian synthesis after decades of exploitative thesis.



This article does not necessarily represent the views of the Tehran Times.