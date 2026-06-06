100 days of war: Iran's epic resistance

TEHRAN - One hundred days in politics and war is not just a number; it is a unit of judgment. Not so short that everything can be dismissed as chance or momentum, and not so long that history has had time to fully sediment the narrative. Within this relatively brief span, it becomes possible to discern whether a war is merely an “event” or a “process,” whether a crisis is heading toward quick closure or hardening into a prolonged, grinding condition.

From this perspective, the first hundred days of the US–Israeli campaign against Iran do not produce a clearer picture so much as a more complicated one. This war, unlike many conventional conflicts, was never defined by a single front line, a single objective, or even a clearly imaginable end-state in its early phase. From the outset, multiple narratives coexisted: a narrative of rapid deterrence, a narrative of regional rebalancing, and at more explicitly political levels, a narrative of potential regime change. What unfolded in practice, however, looked less like the realization of these narratives and more like their collision with reality.

What stands out most in this 100-day period is the widening gap between the stated objectives of the US–Israeli coalition and the observable outcomes. Officially, the war was framed around ambitious goals: halting or rolling back Iran’s nuclear program, weakening its military structure, reducing Tehran’s regional influence, and applying internal political pressure. Yet in reality, none of these objectives have been fully or decisively achieved. This does not mean there was no impact; rather, it means the impact has taken a form different from what was originally anticipated.

On the military level, what was initially assumed to be a technological and intelligence advantage translated into a limited but persistent war of attrition. Strikes did inflict damage on infrastructure and certain military capabilities, but this damage did not reach a threshold of structural collapse. In many cases, what was described externally as “destruction” or “paralysis” was in fact a combination of reduced capacity and rapid reconstruction. In modern warfare, this distinction is decisive, because it determines whether the adversary retains the ability to reorganize and reconstitute its forces.

Iran, during this period, demonstrated that its military structure, even under sustained pressure, tends to shift toward dispersion and flexibility rather than collapse. Instead of concentrating all capabilities in a few critical nodes, its systems were either designed or adapted to be more distributed and resilient to shocks. As a result, despite significant losses, Iran retained the ability to continue military action and respond in a coordinated manner.

At the level of domestic politics, one of the stated objectives attributed to the United States was to generate internal instability within Iran. However, initial expectations of rapid social or political fragmentation did not materialize. A society that was assumed to be vulnerable to external pressure in ways that could trigger immediate internal rupture instead entered a different phase: one characterized more by consolidation than fragmentation.

This consolidation does not necessarily imply political approval or satisfaction. Rather, it reflects a familiar dynamic in contexts of external threat: a shift from demands for change to priorities of preservation. Under such conditions, even groups that are normally critical or oppositional tend to adjust their behavior toward a form of situational cohesion, where the immediate concern becomes stability rather than transformation.

Over the course of these 100 days, this dynamic contributed to reducing the likelihood of rapid internal political breakdown. Instead of opening up, the political structure appears to have tightened under pressure, becoming more centralized in its response to external confrontation.

On the opposing side, the United States and Israel encountered a recurring strategic contradiction: the ability to deliver significant tactical blows without being able to translate them into a stable political outcome. While certain operational objectives were achieved, they did not consolidate into a broader strategic gain. Iran’s nuclear program, according to various assessments, was damaged but not eliminated. Its missile and defense infrastructure suffered disruption but remained functional. Most importantly, the political structure of the state remained intact.

This condition is often described in strategic theory as a gap between military victory and political success. In other words, a party may succeed in battlefield operations while still failing to achieve its ultimate political objectives, because those objectives depend not only on destruction but on transformation of behavior or structure.

One of the key variables in this conflict has been the global economic dimension, particularly energy flows. The Strait of Hormuz, during this period, effectively became an instrument of mutual pressure. Any disruption in this corridor quickly translated into global energy market volatility. Rising oil prices, increased transportation costs, and supply chain disruptions transformed what began as a regional conflict into a global economic event.

This highlights an important feature of modern warfare: geography no longer limits impact. A geographically narrow chokepoint can generate systemic effects across the global economy. As a result, economic pressure became as strategically relevant as military pressure, with a significant portion of the conflict effectively migrating into financial and commodity markets.

At the same time, a second important shift occurred: a redefinition of deterrence. Iran demonstrated that even under direct military pressure, it retained the capacity to disrupt critical energy routes. Deterrence, in this sense, is not merely about preventing attacks but about sustaining the ability to impose costs in response. This altered the calculations of all parties involved, as military superiority alone no longer guaranteed strategic security.



On the social level, contrary to some early expectations, the war did not trigger widespread systemic collapse or large-scale uncontrolled unrest. This does not imply the absence of dissatisfaction, but rather that dissatisfaction did not translate into organized political rupture. The gap between grievance and collective political action tends to widen under wartime conditions due to increased risks and uncertainties.

In Iran’s case, this gap remained stable rather than collapsing. While public presence in the streets did occur, it was largely framed not in terms of internal destabilization but in response to external pressure and national defense narratives.

Internationally, one of the notable outcomes of the conflict was the absence of consolidated alignment among major actors. Instead of producing unity within traditional alliances, the war generated economic and strategic divergence. European and Asian partners of the United States found themselves increasingly focused on managing economic fallout rather than advancing a unified political strategy.

Rising energy costs, recession risks, and industrial vulnerabilities shifted priorities from political alignment to damage control. This is significant because coalition strength in modern conflicts depends not only on shared objectives but also on shared tolerance for economic cost. As those costs rise unevenly, cohesion tends to erode gradually.

When viewed in aggregate, the first hundred days of the war do not present a classical outcome of victory or defeat. Instead, they reflect a shift in equilibrium. At the outset, one of the core assumptions of the US–Israeli strategy was that combined military, economic, and security pressure could rapidly destabilize Iran’s political and military structure, creating conditions for strategic reordering. What actually emerged was different: neither collapse, nor surrender, nor decisive strategic shift, but the stabilization of a new and more complex status quo.

Militarily, Iran managed to preserve what is most critical in modern conflict: the capacity for continued action. Despite damage and costs, its security and military systems did not disintegrate and retained the ability to respond and reorganize.

In analytical terms, this distinction between “being hit” and “being neutralized” is fundamental. Within this framework, strategic advantage is less about absolute superiority and more about maintaining initiative and preventing externally imposed outcomes. In this period, that initiative has largely remained on the Iranian side.

Regionally, the balance has also not shifted decisively in favor of any single actor. Military pressure did not eliminate Iran’s deterrent capacity, while Iran continued to retain tools of indirect influence across the region. The result is a form of unstable mutual deterrence rather than unilateral dominance.

In the media and narrative sphere, a similar evolution is visible. Early phases of the war were marked by expectations of rapid structural breakdown within Iran. Over time, as these expectations failed to materialize, narratives shifted toward describing a protracted conflict without a clear endpoint.

Meanwhile, Iran’s counter-narrative consolidated around themes of structural endurance, sustained response capability, and resistance to forced transformation. In modern conflict, narrative positioning directly affects perceptions of power, which in turn influence diplomatic and strategic calculations.

Taken together military dynamics, regional balance, and narrative competition, the overall picture of this 100-day period suggests that Iran has not only remained intact as a political and military structure, but in several respects has maintained or even consolidated its position. Meanwhile, the opposing coalition, despite inflicting damage, has not achieved its primary strategic objective of altering the fundamental equation.

For this reason, if one avoids both exaggeration and propagandistic framing, the conclusion of this period can be described in relatively clear terms: in both operational and narrative domains, the balance of advantage in this phase has leaned more toward Iran. Not as a final outcome, and not as a definitive resolution of the conflict, but as an indication that attempts to impose a rapid external transformation have met sustained structural resistance.

In such conditions, power is no longer defined solely by destructive capability or intensity of strikes, but also by endurance, adaptability, and narrative control. Across all three dimensions, the first hundred days suggest that Iran has not only withstood pressure, but has positioned itself in a way that allows it to remain an active and influential actor in shaping the trajectory of the crisis going forward.

