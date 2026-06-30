LONDON – It is clear that the hidden objective declared at the beginning of the February war on Iran, namely the elimination of the government through decapitating leaders and creating overwhelming chaos, failed. The reason for the failure is that Iran is a rising power carrying the flame of liberation in the region and seriously defying American hegemony, where no other country dares to do so.

These hidden strategies were wrapped in titles that were repeated tirelessly, such as: "Iran intends to obtain a nuclear weapon" and "Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon." These were policies and objectives based on pre-war strategies that concealed the real strategic objectives beneath secondary objectives and illusory propaganda, which served as a bridge to the primary objective.

The fundamental animosity toward Iran was not, in reality, about Iran's military capabilities or its nuclear program. Rather, the fundamental reason was Iran's position opposing Western policies in the region. Among the results of this Iranian position was the resurgence of resistance movements in the region and the degree of their influence on public opinion. This policy will also help create other anti-imperialist movements to the detriment of the American long-term strategies.

American calculations and assessments on the ground were flawed, reflecting a failure to understand the principled and strategic nature of their opponent. They rushed to war under pressure from the Israeli occupation entity, as a result of wrong calculations. Those arose from ignorance of the sources of strength within Iranian society by comparing it to regimes and peoples that submit to threat and oppression. They believed it would be possible to eliminate Iran through the submission of its people under destructive military power.

To their surprise, this war transformed Iran into an icon of liberation. It said "No" to what no one else dared oppose, and this affected people longing to say "No" to imposed injustice. There was little difference in this between the oppressed peoples of the world and the peoples of wealthy, arrogant states.

Those people then came to realize the magnitude of the false narrative that had been propagated against Iran when the conflict became the leading story across news outlets worldwide. The region's emancipatory goals that Iran sought to advance became increasingly evident. Ironically, it was Iran's adversaries who brought those objectives into sharper focus through the brutality of their unjustified aggression.

The titles under which Iran was attacked before the reality became clear were the nuclear title, missile title, and destabilizer of the region through "proxies". The war served to cast light on deceptive and malicious objectives intended to eliminate the government, in order to eliminate its allies easily. Therefore, Iran's independence and its resistance are the objectives.

An Iran that does not seek to establish internal regional security through the people of the region themselves does not threaten American hegemony. In the American view, the problem lies in a regional order that Iran seeks to establish.

The West, particularly the United States, would not object even if Iran possessed nuclear weapons or any other means of self-defense it had developed. Iran's military capabilities would not be an issue as long as the country remained within the Western sphere of influence and served Western interests.

However, Iran is an obstacle to the new world order that Trump wanted to establish. They started the war at the urging of the Israeli entity to remove this fundamental obstacle that is standing in their imagined world order and is resisting the Israeli vicious policies in West Asia and North Africa.